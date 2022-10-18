Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Skechers U.S.A. has set its Q3 guidance at $0.70-0.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.60-2.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Articles

