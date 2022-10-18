SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Given New $2.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $2.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 6.73.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.88. SmartRent has a twelve month low of 2.19 and a twelve month high of 14.74.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 42.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 51.83 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 67.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at 105,035,601.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert T. Best bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares in the company, valued at 105,035,601.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,150 shares of company stock worth $3,818,340. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

