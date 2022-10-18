Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Snap One Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Snap One has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $819.23 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 51.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

