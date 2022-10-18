Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.34. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 135,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

