Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $4.34. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 135,358 shares trading hands.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
