SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $356.88.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $197.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

