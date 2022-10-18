Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 168,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 937,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

