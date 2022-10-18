Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.96

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $9.80. Solitron Devices shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

Solitron Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

