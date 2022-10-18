Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sonos by 2,100.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos Profile

Shares of SONO opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

