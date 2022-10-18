Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173,857 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

