Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.92. Sonos has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $35.46.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
