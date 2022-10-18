Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southside Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

SBSI opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

