Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

