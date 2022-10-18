Spire Wealth Management Has $26,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VKQ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

VKQ stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.