Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.0 %

SPOT opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $305.60.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,076.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.