SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

