STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STM opened at €32.59 ($33.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.83. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.