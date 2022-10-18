STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €32.59 ($33.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.83. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

