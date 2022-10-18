STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

STM opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after buying an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 662,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 633,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

