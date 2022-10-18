StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,790 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

