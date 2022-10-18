Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

