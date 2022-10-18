Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stride Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 47,583 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
