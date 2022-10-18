Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($43.88) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7 %

ETR:SAX opened at €42.78 ($43.65) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €34.44 ($35.14) and a one year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.