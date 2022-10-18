Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 149,000 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 96.5% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $190,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

