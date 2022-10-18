Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

