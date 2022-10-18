Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.87.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $215.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.