Successful Portfolios LLC Buys 16,221 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,917.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 6.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.