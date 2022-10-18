Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €13.60 ($13.88) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.40 ($13.67) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday.

Südzucker Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €12.28 ($12.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.19 and a 200-day moving average of €13.20. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a 52-week high of €15.72 ($16.04).

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

