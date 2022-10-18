Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,123 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,686,000 after purchasing an additional 352,369 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.6% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,189,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 355,190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.2935 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

