Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

