Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,062 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,722 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

