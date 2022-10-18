Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSR. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

