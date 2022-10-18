Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $159.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,714,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total transaction of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $5,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,714,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,588,387.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,095,571 shares of company stock worth $122,222,954 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

