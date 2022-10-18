Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 201,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

