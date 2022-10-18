Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.