Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $218,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 243,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRE opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

WRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

