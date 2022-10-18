Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,630 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 3.2 %

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.29 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.