Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 155,253 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 652,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.