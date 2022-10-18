Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,450 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

