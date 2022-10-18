Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 83,327 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nielsen by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nielsen by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

NLSN opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

