Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 996 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $118.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.