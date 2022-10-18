Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $1.65 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,105,000 after buying an additional 519,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTC. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

