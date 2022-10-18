Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $208,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $741,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $596,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.