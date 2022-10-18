Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $125.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $119.85 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

