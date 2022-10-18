Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of SLF opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

