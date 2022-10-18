Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.14 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

