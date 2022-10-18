Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,390,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

See Also

