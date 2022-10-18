SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.
SunPower Trading Up 0.4 %
SPWR stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at SunPower
In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 201,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
