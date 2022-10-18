SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.24.

SPWR stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 201,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

