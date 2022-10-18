Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 1.7 %

RUN stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.