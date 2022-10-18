Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Surrozen Stock Up 1.3 %
Surrozen stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
About Surrozen
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Surrozen (SRZN)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.