Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Surrozen Stock Up 1.3 %

Surrozen stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surrozen will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surrozen stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

