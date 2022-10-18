Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €97.70 ($99.69) on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.51.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

