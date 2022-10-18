Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

