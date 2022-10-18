Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.12. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 66,785 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.
