Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as high as $1.12. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 66,785 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 3,290.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

